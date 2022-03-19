Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 452
Dry dock
This dry dock was built in 1872. Today there were two boats there; a ferry and a mud barge.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
487
photos
50
followers
30
following
123% complete
View this month »
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
19th March 2022 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ferry
,
maritime
,
dry dock
,
mud barge
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this old dock with lovely colourful boats.
March 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close