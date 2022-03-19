Previous
Next
Dry dock by helstor365
Photo 452

Dry dock

This dry dock was built in 1872. Today there were two boats there; a ferry and a mud barge.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great shot of this old dock with lovely colourful boats.
March 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise