Previous
Next
Church and rhododendron (normal edit) by helstor365
Photo 543

Church and rhododendron (normal edit)

Took this shot with my old Panasonic LX5 point and shoot. I posted a "film edit" in my extras album.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise