Photo 552
Maple tree seed pods
Also known as helicopters :-)
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
601
photos
55
followers
31
following
Tags
maple
,
seed pod
Kartia
ace
I like the colours, they almost resemble beetle's wings shape too. I guess they're supposed to dry out and fly away? Cute one liner.
June 24th, 2022
