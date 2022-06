Leaf beetle on purple marshlock

I finally got myself a bug shot! I believe this beetle is a "donacia versicolorea" (thank you Google :-)



And as much as I would like to take credit for having taken a decent bug shot for once I have to admit that I was photographing the purple marshlock (one of my fav. plants by the lake this time of year) and didn't notice the beetle until I checked the photo on my computer :-)



I really should go and get new glasses :-)