Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 569
The fish market
Bergen's biggest tourist trap! Everything is 4 times more expensive than if you buy it in the supermarket (and everything comes from the same suppliers).
But there are some nice opportunities for street photography (and because there are lots of tourists nobody cares about people photographing :-)
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
620
photos
57
followers
31
following
155% complete
View this month »
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
Latest from all albums
563
564
565
566
567
568
51
569
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
11th July 2022 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish market
,
bergen
Korcsog Károly
ace
I love these city photos!
July 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
That looks like a wonderful place to browse around.
July 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close