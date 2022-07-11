Previous
The fish market by helstor365
The fish market

Bergen's biggest tourist trap! Everything is 4 times more expensive than if you buy it in the supermarket (and everything comes from the same suppliers).

But there are some nice opportunities for street photography (and because there are lots of tourists nobody cares about people photographing :-)
Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Korcsog Károly ace
I love these city photos!
July 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
That looks like a wonderful place to browse around.
July 11th, 2022  
