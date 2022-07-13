Previous
Next
Smoker's refuge by helstor365
Photo 571

Smoker's refuge

Edited RAW file from Fujifilm X20 with the camera's Provia film simulation added.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot and edit. Such a huge ashtray!
July 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise