Photo 584
End of the line
A bit of a click-bait title there! No, I'm not quitting :-)
This is the last station of the light rail system to Fyllingsdalen (where I live)
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
blue
Eugene Frenkel
Like that blue color
July 26th, 2022
