End of the line by helstor365
Photo 584

End of the line

A bit of a click-bait title there! No, I'm not quitting :-)

This is the last station of the light rail system to Fyllingsdalen (where I live)
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Eugene Frenkel
Like that blue color
July 26th, 2022  
