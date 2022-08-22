Previous
Norwegian suburb :-) by helstor365
Photo 611

Norwegian suburb :-)

I live in one of the suburbs to Norway's second largest city and yet if I walk 6-7 minutes from our flat I'm greeted by this view :-)
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Helge E. Storheim

Diana ace
How wonderful to be so close to nature, beautiful shot and scenery.
August 22nd, 2022  
