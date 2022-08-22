Sign up
Photo 611
Norwegian suburb :-)
I live in one of the suburbs to Norway's second largest city and yet if I walk 6-7 minutes from our flat I'm greeted by this view :-)
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana
ace
How wonderful to be so close to nature, beautiful shot and scenery.
August 22nd, 2022
