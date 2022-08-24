Previous
The swamp! by helstor365
Photo 612

The swamp!

Four or five minutes to walk from our flat! Very different from the other view I posted a few days ago.

I've never seen any alligators here though :-)
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
moni kozi ace
This is fantastic looking!
August 24th, 2022  
