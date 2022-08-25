Sign up
Photo 613
Calm before the downpour starts
We have been warned about heavy rain showers this afternoon/evening and danger of flooding and mud slides.
I guess we just have to be thankful for every drop of water we get given the drought problems in so many places in the world at the moment
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
25th August 2022 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rain
,
wet
moni kozi
ace
Oh wow! This is really a textbook photograph! Wonderful perspective
August 25th, 2022
