Calm before the downpour starts by helstor365
Photo 613

Calm before the downpour starts

We have been warned about heavy rain showers this afternoon/evening and danger of flooding and mud slides.

I guess we just have to be thankful for every drop of water we get given the drought problems in so many places in the world at the moment
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Helge E. Storheim

moni kozi ace
Oh wow! This is really a textbook photograph! Wonderful perspective
August 25th, 2022  
