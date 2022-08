Waiting for the bus

Sometimes it is almost too easy :-). Went to the kitchen to make my morning coffee and saw this guy waiting for the bus. Grabbed a camera, put on a telephoto lens and shot this through the kitchen window (good thing I washed the window yesterday :-)



This was also one of those rare occasions where the colour (the green grass in the top and bottom of the image) was actually distracting so I converted it to black & white.