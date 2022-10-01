Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 650
Maritime
This month I will become a "senior". To try to take my mind of this I have decided to only shoot with my "fun" cameras in October :-)
Oh, and I now also qualify for my second Covid-19 booster shot!
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
712
photos
66
followers
32
following
178% complete
View this month »
643
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
Latest from all albums
645
61
646
62
647
648
649
650
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX5
Taken
1st October 2022 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
maritime
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close