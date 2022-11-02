Previous
Next
Getting darker by helstor365
Photo 682

Getting darker

This was taken at around 18:20 tonight (camera is still on daylight saving time :-) )
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot and mood!
November 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise