Plan-B (Sunset edition :-)

Got my 4th corona booster shot today. Completely forgot to take a photo. Luckily I spotted the sunset from our balcony so napped a quick shot of that. Most of the leaves are gone from the trees now so we can see the canal that was used to bring water from the river to the saw mill that used to be there long ago. What would this thing be called in English - is it just a canal made of concrete or is it an aqueduct or would it be called something else?