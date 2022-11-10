Sign up
Photo 690
Rain
It has been raining non-stop all day, but the real rain hasn't started yet. The warning level has been raised from yellow to orange. I guess we are in for some very wet weather the next 24 hours!
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
761
photos
67
followers
33
following
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
690
684
685
686
71
687
688
689
690
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
10th November 2022 1:50pm
Tags
rain
,
bergen
Diana
ace
Love the pop of colour on this grey day. You sure get enough of them
November 10th, 2022
