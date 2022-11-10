Previous
Rain by helstor365
Rain

It has been raining non-stop all day, but the real rain hasn't started yet. The warning level has been raised from yellow to orange. I guess we are in for some very wet weather the next 24 hours!
Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Love the pop of colour on this grey day. You sure get enough of them
November 10th, 2022  
