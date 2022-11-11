Previous
A little bit of light & colour! by helstor365
Photo 691

A little bit of light & colour!

This time of year is very dark up here in the north and with the weather we're having ATM it is even worse. Grey, dull and dark. So I look for artificial light and colour for my photos... I think I found it today :-)
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
You found some lovely light here, is this a tram station?
November 11th, 2022  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes, it is the light rail tram station just outside the mall. It starts regular service in 10 days !!!!
November 11th, 2022  
