Photo 691
A little bit of light & colour!
This time of year is very dark up here in the north and with the weather we're having ATM it is even worse. Grey, dull and dark. So I look for artificial light and colour for my photos... I think I found it today :-)
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
762
photos
67
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
11th November 2022 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
You found some lovely light here, is this a tram station?
November 11th, 2022
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Yes, it is the light rail tram station just outside the mall. It starts regular service in 10 days !!!!
November 11th, 2022
