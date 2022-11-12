Sign up
Photo 692
Tree stump with mushrooms....
... or "Grumpy, old guy taking photos of fungi(s)" :-)
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-LX100M2
Taken
12th November 2022 1:49pm
Tags
fungi
judith deacon
Great capture, a wonderful collection of fungi, I wonder what they are, they look like Mexican hats!
November 12th, 2022
Julie Duncan
ace
How charming! :)
November 12th, 2022
