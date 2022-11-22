Previous
First trip with the City Rail by helstor365
First trip with the City Rail

I had to go to town today and I decided to take the new City Rail that started running yesterday.
22nd November 2022

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Diana ace
Such a fabulous modern and colourful city rail, you might use it more often.
November 22nd, 2022  
