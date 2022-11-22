Sign up
Photo 702
First trip with the City Rail
I had to go to town today and I decided to take the new City Rail that started running yesterday.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
777
photos
68
followers
33
following
192% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-LX100M2
Taken
22nd November 2022 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous modern and colourful city rail, you might use it more often.
November 22nd, 2022
