Photo 701
Icebreaker?
This one should probably be taken ashore for the winter yesterday :-)
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
776
photos
68
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
21st November 2022 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
boat
,
norway
Diana
ace
what a fabulous find and capture with wonderful tones. I hope the owner has a good insurance.
November 21st, 2022
