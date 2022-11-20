Previous
The old tram by helstor365
Photo 700

The old tram

They take it out for a spin on Sundays :-)
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
What a lovely scene. And that massive glorious building in the back is ... wow
I might try to do a sketch from this scene. It's too beautiful and inviting.
November 20th, 2022  
