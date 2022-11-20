Sign up
Photo 700
The old tram
They take it out for a spin on Sundays :-)
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
775
photos
68
followers
33
following
693
694
695
696
697
698
699
700
695
74
696
697
698
699
75
700
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M
Taken
20th November 2022 1:52pm
Tags
tram
,
bergen
moni kozi
ace
What a lovely scene. And that massive glorious building in the back is ... wow
I might try to do a sketch from this scene. It's too beautiful and inviting.
November 20th, 2022
I might try to do a sketch from this scene. It's too beautiful and inviting.