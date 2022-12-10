Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 720
Getting colder
-9C this morning
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
799
photos
73
followers
34
following
197% complete
View this month »
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
Latest from all albums
714
715
716
717
79
718
719
720
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-P1
Taken
10th December 2022 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene, I will gladly swop as we have 37C!
December 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close