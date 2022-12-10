Previous
Getting colder by helstor365
Photo 720

Getting colder

-9C this morning
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, I will gladly swop as we have 37C!
December 10th, 2022  
