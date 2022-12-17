Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 727
+2C and clouds = rain :-(
I think the Fujifilm X-E1 is my favourite camera at the moment (along with the Olympus E-P1).
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
807
photos
74
followers
34
following
199% complete
View this month »
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
Latest from all albums
721
722
80
723
724
725
726
727
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-E1
Taken
17th December 2022 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
December 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close