+2C and clouds = rain :-( by helstor365
Photo 727

+2C and clouds = rain :-(

I think the Fujifilm X-E1 is my favourite camera at the moment (along with the Olympus E-P1).
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
December 17th, 2022  
