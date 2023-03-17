Sign up
Photo 817
Misty
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
4
3
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Awesome!
March 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love this, fabulous capture and mood.
March 17th, 2023
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Veldig bra!
March 17th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Terrific shot. Favourite
March 17th, 2023
