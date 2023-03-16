Previous
Signs of spring? by helstor365
Photo 816

Signs of spring?

Daffodils (I think) poking their heads out of the snow to check if it is safe to come out :-)
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
