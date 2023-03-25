Previous
Plan-B (Chainsaw massacre edition) by helstor365
Plan-B (Chainsaw massacre edition)

The view from our balcony has changed forever! The cluster of trees on the left have been cut down. It does give a better view to the hills in the distance but I kind of liked those trees....

Have a look at this one to see what it looked like before:
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2023-01-10
