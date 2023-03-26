Previous
Next
Not a tourist attraction by helstor365
Photo 826

Not a tourist attraction

A part of Bergen that is not so pretty but still very photogenic :-)
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Graffiti always saddens me.
March 26th, 2023  
Antonio-S
yes very photogenic !
March 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise