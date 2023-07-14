Previous
Waterfall by helstor365
Photo 936

Waterfall

14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
256% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Beautiful. You’ve used just the right amont of long exposure to make it look silky enough without entirely smoothing out and smothering the life and vitality of the water.
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise