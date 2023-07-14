Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 936
Waterfall
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1070
photos
74
followers
33
following
256% complete
View this month »
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
Latest from all albums
932
933
132
934
133
935
134
936
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GM5
Taken
14th July 2023 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
kirkefossen
Karen
ace
Beautiful. You’ve used just the right amont of long exposure to make it look silky enough without entirely smoothing out and smothering the life and vitality of the water.
July 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close