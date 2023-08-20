Sign up
Photo 973
Forest Ewok...
or woodland troll? :-)
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
20th August 2023 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woodland
,
forest
,
troll
,
ewok
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning find and shot, wonderful textures and colours.
August 20th, 2023
