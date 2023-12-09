Sign up
Photo 1084
Larch cones in the snow
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
5
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1276
photos
80
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M
Taken
9th December 2023 11:03am
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
December 9th, 2023
AnnabelleQ
Beautiful image.
December 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
December 9th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful textures
December 9th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
Lovely, especially with those bits of lichen. :)
December 9th, 2023
