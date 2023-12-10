Previous
Not an ice breaker by helstor365
Photo 1085

Not an ice breaker

Still a bi nippy here
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
297% complete

Corinne C ace
Great composition, we can follow the rope to the boat!
December 10th, 2023  
