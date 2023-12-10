Sign up
Previous
Photo 1085
Not an ice breaker
Still a bi nippy here
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1279
photos
80
followers
31
following
297% complete
View this month »
Corinne C
ace
Great composition, we can follow the rope to the boat!
December 10th, 2023
