Previous
Fjøsnisser by helstor365
Photo 1086

Fjøsnisser

In Norway Santa Claus is called "Julenissen" but there are lots of different kinds of nisser.

These ones are called "fjøsnisser" (fjøs = barn) and they live on farms. They can be very helpful and protect the people and the livestock on the farms and also help with daily chores. But they are short tempered and if you offend them they can get really nasty!

Around christmas time they expect to be served hot porridge with lots of sugar and cinnamon and a large buttereye. If the people on the farm forget this they are in for a bad year........

The fjøsnisse is nocturnal so I was very lucky to catch a glimpse of these ones in broad daylight :-)
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love them and wish I had one! Fabulous shot.
December 11th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured! They are cute!
December 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise