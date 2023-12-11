Fjøsnisser

In Norway Santa Claus is called "Julenissen" but there are lots of different kinds of nisser.



These ones are called "fjøsnisser" (fjøs = barn) and they live on farms. They can be very helpful and protect the people and the livestock on the farms and also help with daily chores. But they are short tempered and if you offend them they can get really nasty!



Around christmas time they expect to be served hot porridge with lots of sugar and cinnamon and a large buttereye. If the people on the farm forget this they are in for a bad year........



The fjøsnisse is nocturnal so I was very lucky to catch a glimpse of these ones in broad daylight :-)