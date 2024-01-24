Sign up
Photo 1130
Lichen
The Olympus TG-5 has a "microscope" mode that lets you to get really close to what you want to photograph. Great for macro shots and you get a nice background blur as well :-)
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
24th January 2024 12:58pm
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
tg-5
