Lichen by helstor365
Photo 1130

Lichen

The Olympus TG-5 has a "microscope" mode that lets you to get really close to what you want to photograph. Great for macro shots and you get a nice background blur as well :-)
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022
