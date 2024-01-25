Previous
Ships in the night... by helstor365
Photo 1131

Ships in the night...

Something very different from me today.

A little story told lo with 4 photos (all taken with the TG-5 of course :-)
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise