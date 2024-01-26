Previous
Lone tree by helstor365
Photo 1132

Lone tree

I found a new, lone tree on my walk today. One cannot walk past a lone tree without taking a photo of it :-)

Taken this afternoon. First half of the day was dark, cloudy and rainy.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and tree.
January 26th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
contemplative
January 26th, 2024  
Richard Lewis ace
Great photo - the type I like maybe because we have no trees like this here.
January 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise