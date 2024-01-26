Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1132
Lone tree
I found a new, lone tree on my walk today. One cannot walk past a lone tree without taking a photo of it :-)
Taken this afternoon. First half of the day was dark, cloudy and rainy.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1343
photos
89
followers
33
following
310% complete
View this month »
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
Latest from all albums
1126
1127
211
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
26th January 2024 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
tg-5
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and tree.
January 26th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
contemplative
January 26th, 2024
Richard Lewis
ace
Great photo - the type I like maybe because we have no trees like this here.
January 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close