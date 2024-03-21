Previous
Mission not completed by helstor365
Photo 1187

Mission not completed

I was feeling better this morning so I decided to walk to the City Rail terminal at the mall and take it through the tunnel and then walk along the tracks for a few stops before taking it back again. Just to get some change of scenery and look for new things to photograph (I also have a 30 day buss/rail/train ticket atm and I want to get as much out of it as I can before it expires :-)

Unfortunately just before I got to the terminal I could barely walk and instead of going exploring I had to admit defeat take the number 5 bus back home :-(
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise