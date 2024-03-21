Mission not completed

I was feeling better this morning so I decided to walk to the City Rail terminal at the mall and take it through the tunnel and then walk along the tracks for a few stops before taking it back again. Just to get some change of scenery and look for new things to photograph (I also have a 30 day buss/rail/train ticket atm and I want to get as much out of it as I can before it expires :-)



Unfortunately just before I got to the terminal I could barely walk and instead of going exploring I had to admit defeat take the number 5 bus back home :-(