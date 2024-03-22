Sign up
Previous
Photo 1188
Articulated bus
Also known as "accordion bus" :-) The black box on the roof is a gas tank. These buses run on natural or bio gas. Newer busses are electric.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
22nd March 2024 3:06pm
Tags
x20
,
1 week-1 camera
