Photo 1189
Old tree
I walked a around a bit in this woodland today. Still can't walk very far and I'm having problems sitting as well now. If I'm not better by Monday I guess I will have to go see my doctor.
I'm afraid I'm not giving the X20 the attention it deserves because of my back problems, but I do like the camera... a lot!
23rd March 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
x20
,
1 week-1 camera
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a graceful tree and lovely colors.
Back issues are not fun.
March 23rd, 2024
Back issues are not fun.