Old tree by helstor365
Old tree

I walked a around a bit in this woodland today. Still can't walk very far and I'm having problems sitting as well now. If I'm not better by Monday I guess I will have to go see my doctor.

I'm afraid I'm not giving the X20 the attention it deserves because of my back problems, but I do like the camera... a lot!
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a graceful tree and lovely colors.
Back issues are not fun.
March 23rd, 2024  
