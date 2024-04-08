Sign up
Previous
Photo 1205
Fence
I'm shooting 2 cameras this week: Panasonic GF1 and Panasonic GF2. Only one can stay :-)
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF2
Taken
8th April 2024 10:02am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
gf1
,
gf2
,
1 week-1 camera
John Falconer
ace
Great shot but poor GF-1 and GF-2. They must be stressed.
April 8th, 2024
