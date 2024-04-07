Previous
Not rolling stones :-) by helstor365
Photo 1204

Not rolling stones :-)

So, last day with the Fujifilm X-T2. Unfortunately my opinion has not changed. I really want to like it. I know I should like it. Technically it is probably the best camera I have (and it certainly is my coolest looking camera ) but I just don't love it.

I took another camera with me today to check that it still works (the one I'm going to use next week) and every time I used the Fuji I found myself wanting to take out the other camera and use that instead.

I don't hate the X-T2 and I'm constantly debating if I should sell it or not. Fuji cameras have gone up in price lately so I would probably be getting back what I paid for it..... but at the same time I know that at some point I will regret selling it.

So when it comes to my relationship with the Fujifilm X-T2 I guess there's only one way to describe it:

It's complicated :-)
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise