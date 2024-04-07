Not rolling stones :-)

So, last day with the Fujifilm X-T2. Unfortunately my opinion has not changed. I really want to like it. I know I should like it. Technically it is probably the best camera I have (and it certainly is my coolest looking camera ) but I just don't love it.



I took another camera with me today to check that it still works (the one I'm going to use next week) and every time I used the Fuji I found myself wanting to take out the other camera and use that instead.



I don't hate the X-T2 and I'm constantly debating if I should sell it or not. Fuji cameras have gone up in price lately so I would probably be getting back what I paid for it..... but at the same time I know that at some point I will regret selling it.



So when it comes to my relationship with the Fujifilm X-T2 I guess there's only one way to describe it:



It's complicated :-)