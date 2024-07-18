Previous
Walk towards the light.... by helstor365
Photo 1306

Walk towards the light....

Some interesting underground walkways at the train station
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Monica
Cool shot
July 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nicely done. The person just makes it.
July 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
July 18th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
Insta-fave! Is the tunnel slanting uphill? It appears to be, or maybe my eye is being fooled. :)
July 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Awesome capture till infinity!
July 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Spectacular leading lines to the light!
July 18th, 2024  
