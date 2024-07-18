Sign up
Photo 1306
Walk towards the light....
Some interesting underground walkways at the train station
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
6
4
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1616
photos
88
followers
36
following
Tags
tunnel
,
walkway
Monica
Cool shot
July 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nicely done. The person just makes it.
July 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
July 18th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Insta-fave! Is the tunnel slanting uphill? It appears to be, or maybe my eye is being fooled. :)
July 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Awesome capture till infinity!
July 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Spectacular leading lines to the light!
July 18th, 2024
