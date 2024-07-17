Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1305
Only you can prevent forest fires
Today's strange find :-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZLjnMyqYWI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-ZqdXWlnjM
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1614
photos
88
followers
36
following
357% complete
View this month »
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
Latest from all albums
1300
308
1301
309
1302
1303
1304
1305
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
17th July 2024 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
fire extinguisher
Diana
ace
That certainly is a very unusual find.
July 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close