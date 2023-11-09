Sign up
Previous
173 / 365
Plan-B (Lens testing edition :-)
I was testing some lenses on the M50 earlier today to see which one was the best copy and I liked light and colours today
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1227
photos
80
followers
31
following
47% complete
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
1049
1050
172
1051
1052
1053
1054
173
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
9th November 2023 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
November 9th, 2023
