Previous
Plan-B (Lens testing edition :-) by helstor365
173 / 365

Plan-B (Lens testing edition :-)

I was testing some lenses on the M50 earlier today to see which one was the best copy and I liked light and colours today
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise