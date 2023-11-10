Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
174 / 365
Church bell tower
Shot with Panasonic LX5, a 12 year old compact camera with CCD sensor.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1229
photos
80
followers
31
following
47% complete
View this month »
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Latest from all albums
172
1051
1052
1053
1054
173
174
1055
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-LX5
Taken
10th November 2023 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bell tower
,
ccd
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close