Previous
257 / 365
Springtime in the swamp
Two very different photos today. First a trip to town and then a walk in the swamp :-)
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
70% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
X-E1
Taken
15th April 2024 2:53pm
Tags
x-e1
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
Fabulous to see so much moss on the trees!
April 15th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
So earthy and green.
April 15th, 2024
