Previous
256 / 365
Retro chairs
Those chairs wasn't there the last time I walked past there.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-GF1
Taken
10th April 2024 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gf1
,
gf2
,
1 week-1 camera
