258 / 365
Two seagulls in a tree
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1472
photos
86
followers
34
following
70% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
X-E1
Taken
17th April 2024 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
x-e1
,
1 week-1 camera
John Falconer
ace
They don’t often sit in a tree. Well spotted.
April 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Pictutre perfect, maybe a bit far from home 😁
April 17th, 2024
