Previous
185 / 365
Spiraling
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
2
3
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1257
photos
80
followers
31
following
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
182
1069
183
1070
184
1071
185
1072
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
27th November 2023 11:28am
Joan Robillard
ace
THat is cool.
November 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a great shot and fabulous colours!
November 27th, 2023
