Previous
186 / 365
Frozen II
Autumn coloured maple leaf frozen in the ice.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
29th November 2023 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
maple
,
frozen
