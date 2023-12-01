Previous
Frozen III by helstor365
187 / 365

Frozen III

From my hike through the woods today.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Brrr. I can feel the cold. Nice shot.
December 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
It sure looks cold, great capture and title.
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise