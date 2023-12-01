Sign up
Previous
187 / 365
Frozen III
From my hike through the woods today.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1263
photos
80
followers
31
following
51% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Camera
X-T2
Taken
1st December 2023 1:44pm
trees
frost
Chris Cook
ace
Brrr. I can feel the cold. Nice shot.
December 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
It sure looks cold, great capture and title.
December 1st, 2023
