Lake at Stones Throw by hjbenson
Lake at Stones Throw

Our second trip since lockdown due to covid-19. Gail & I are spending the night at my sister's in East Stroudsburg, PA.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
bkb in the city
Beautiful spot
September 6th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
September 6th, 2020  
